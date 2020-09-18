Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with PBS SoCal and KCET

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, PBS SoCal and KCET are airing a slate of special programs in September and October. Each film or show spotlights Hispanic and Latino narratives and legacies in the United States.

Discover the life of acclaimed Buena Vista Social Club guitarist and singer Eliades Ochoa, examine the historic rise of the Latino vote in the aftermath of Proposition 187, follow the current push to ensure Latino voter turnout for the 2020 election, and more.

See below for the full lineup, and more information on air dates and program descriptions.

VOCES: Building the American Dream

Tuesday, September 15, 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Travel to Texas, where immigrant construction workers are seeking justice and equality in an industry rife with exploitation. Across the state, there’s an unprecedented building boom, fueled by Latino laborers with little or no rights. Watch Now.

Antiques Roadshow: Celebrating Latino Heritage

Monday, September 21, 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Discover amazing items with connections to Latin American history and culture, including a treasure with an updated appraisal of $1,200,000-$2,200,000, now the highest-valued item in the entire Roadshow archive.

VOCES: Children of Giant

Monday, September 21, 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal

In 1955, Hollywood descended on the Texas town of Marfa to begin production on the highly anticipated movie “Giant.” Based on Edna Ferber’s controversial novel, the film was one of the first westerns to explore the racial divide between Anglos and Mexican Americans in the Southwest. Now, 60 years later, “Children of Giant” explores the film’s still timely examination of racial prejudice. Watch Now.

VOCES: The Pushouts

Tuesday, September 22, 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Meet Dr. Victor Rios, a high school dropout and former gang member turned award-winning professor, author and expert on the school to prison pipeline, who works with young people who have been pushed out of school for reasons beyond their control. Watch Preview.

Eliades Ochoa: From Cuba to the World

Sunday, October 4 at 4 p.m. on KCET

Trace the life and career of acclaimed guitarist and singer Eliades Ochoa, who rose to worldwide fame in the late ’90s as an original member of the legendary international Cuban band, The Buena Vista Social Club.

POV: The Infiltrators

Monday, October 5 at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Saturday, October 10 at 11 p.m. on KCET

Meet two young immigrants who get purposefully arrested by Border Patrol and put in a shadowy for-profit detention center. Marco and Viri, members of a group of radical Dreamers, believe the best place to stop deportations is in detention.

187: The Rise of the Latino Vote

Tuesday, October 6 at 8 p.m. on KCET

Thursday, October 8 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Proposition 187 was a California ballot measure passed in 1994 that sought to deny public services to undocumented immigrants. While it was meant to keep the “immigrant threat” at bay, it mobilized non-immigrants and immigrants in Latino communities and their allies in a political awakening that transformed the state’s electoral politics. Watch Preview.

Hispanic Heritage Awards

Tuesday, October 6 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Sunday, October 11 at 4 p.m. on KCET

Celebrate the recipients of the annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening includes performances and appearances by some of the country’s most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

VOCES: Latino Vote — Dispatches from the Battleground

Tuesday, October 6 at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Saturday, October 10 at 6 p.m. on KCET

Examine the ever-evolving 2020 election through the eyes of Latino voters, who are poised to be the largest racial or ethnic group eligible to vote in a presidential election. Follow organizers, leaders and politicos in Nevada, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania—all working to ensure Latino voter turnout. Watch Preview.