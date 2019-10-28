LA’s Baseball History Celebrated with New Documentary DODGERS STORIES: 6 DECADES IN LA Premiering on PBS SoCal and KCET Thanksgiving Night

90- Minute Special Explores Journey of Iconic Los Angeles Team

Through the eyes of Past and Present Players, Staff and Fans

(Image Courtesy of PBS SoCal)

pbssocal.org/dodgers

kcet.org/dodgers

Burbank, Calif. – Oct. 28, 2019 – PBS SoCal, and KCET, announced today the debut of a new documentary DODGERS STORIES: 6 DECADES IN LA. The special is a look back at the colorful history of the team through the eyes of the fans, as well as the players. Through archival footage, interviews and historical photos, the program will explore the rich saga of the team that has been in LA since 1958. The program premieres this Thanksgiving on Thurs., Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal and will also air at 8:30 p.m. on KCET . Following the broadcast, the film will be available for streaming exclusively on PBS Passport, the member-supported streaming service.

The list of Dodgers greats featured in the program is prolific, from Roy Campanella and Jackie Robinson to Don Drysdale and Sandy Koufax, as well as Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela. The film will include interviews with former all-star players including Steve Garvey, Bill Russell, Ron Cey, Steve Yeager, Manny Mota, Steve Sax, Nomar Garciaparra, Kenny Landreaux and others about their most memorable games. Current Dodgers player Justin Turner shares his thoughts about being part of the Dodgers history. Other Dodgers legends featured include former manager Tommy Lasorda and former LA mayor James Hahn, who was a Dodgers batboy. Also included are celebrated sportscasters Vin Scully and Jaime Jarrin, as well as in-depth interviews with Dodgers historian Mark Langill and former LA councilmember Rosalind Wyman, who was influential in bringing the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.

Rather than a chronological history of the team in LA, the program is divided into themes such as “The Stadium,” “Rivalries,” and “Trailblazers.” The documentary is produced by PBS SoCal’s Emmy® Award-winning production team of Vice President of Membership and On-Air Fundraising Maura Daly Phinney and Director of On-Air Fundraising Andy Trimlett along with acclaimed Executive Producer and Academy Award® nominee Don Hahn and Director Steve Purcell.

Viewers will find a rich multimedia experience including extended video content, articles, and never-before-seen photos on the PBS SoCal and KCET websites. The multimedia experience will offer previews of the documentary, plus stories about major milestones and key people in the team’s rich history — including recollections from fans, since earlier this year, PBS SoCal asked social media participants to submit their own personal Dodgers stories and images to be included in the documentary. DODGERS STORIES: 6 DECADES IN LA is a fundraising special, so viewers will be invited to support PBS SoCal and KCET during the broadcast. Special thank you gifts have been created including a Roz Wyman bobblehead and a DVD of the program.

