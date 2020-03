It’s Christmas and new detective Charlie Nelson moves into Midsomer. He’s thrown straight into an intriguing mystery in the village of Morton Shallows. A man is fatally stabbed with an antique sword during a ghost-hunting party at a ‘haunted’ manor house. Can Barnaby and Nelson find a more earthly motive behind the murder and trap the killer? This story features the first appearance of DS Charlie Nelson portrayed by Gwilym Lee.