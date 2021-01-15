PBS Newshour Special Report: American Reckoning – Preview

Following the aftermath of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, this primetime special report will focus on the economic and racial history that led to a political divide between Americans, the impact of President Donald Trump’s rhetoric throughout his presidency and the next steps for the nation to heal from the recent attack on American democracy.

The broadcast will also examine the government’s missed opportunities to manage the spread of misinformation and the rise of domestic terrorism. The program will be anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff and will include contributions from senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, national correspondent William Brangham and other guests.

Airing Friday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal.