What You Should Know About Cannabis

Marijuana. Pot. Weed. Ganja. Mary Jane. The cannabis plant has many names. One of the world’s oldest cultivated crops, Cannabis sativa has been used by humankind in textiles, as food, and in medicine and ritual for thousands of years.

The history of cannabis in the United States is complicated. Despite the federal drug policy that classifies marijuana as an illegal drug on par with heroin, LSD and cocaine, 34 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws legalizing it in some form. In California, cannabis is legal for adult use, meaning that anyone over 21 can legally purchase and consume marijuana products.

Even though cannabis is legal for adult consumption in California and nine other states, there are still many people serving prison sentences for marijuana offenses. Why does the federal government maintain that marijuana is a dangerous drug, while 10 states have legalized it for recreational use? How did we get here?

Learn more about the state of cannabis on “Broken Bread” – S1 E4: Cannabis

Why Do People Use Cannabis?

You can eat it, drink it, smoke it, vape it or rub a cannabis-infused balm on your sore muscles. From tinctures to topicals, gummies to joints, regulated, lab-tested cannabis consumables are available at retail shops in marijuana marketplaces from California to Canada.

Rather than pouring a glass of wine, many people choose to unwind with a joint or weed-infused edible at the end of their day. Others rely on marijuana as medicine. Research shows that cannabis may be able to reduce anxiety, relieve pain, control nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy, relax tight muscles in people with multiple sclerosis and stimulate appetite in people living with cancer and AIDS. Some parents have found relief for children suffering from epilepsy-related seizures with medical marijuana.

Modern research shows that using cannabis can have real benefits, without causing physical dependence. And for some, it’s simply a safer alternative to alcohol.