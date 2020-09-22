

In order to vote in the November 3 election, you’ll want to make sure to do all of these things ⬆️. We’re here to make it a little easier.

Confirm you are registered to vote here.

Find early vote and vote-by-mail information here.

And find in-person polling places and info here.

Once that’s all squared away, check out our Props in a Minute to plan how you’ll vote on the twelve (!) statewide ballot measures. Check out our additional programs and resources. And, save the image below and use it on social to let your friends and family know that you’ve got a voting plan!