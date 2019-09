In this exclusive clip of “ Raúl Juliá: The World’s a Stage ,” a special co-presentation of “ VOCES ” and “ American Masters ,” actor Orson Bean recounts his discovery of Raúl in the early 1960’s in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Blown away by Raúl’s performance in a variety show at the Hotel El Convento, he introduced himself to the young singer and advised him to take his talents to New York City. Featuring a clip of Raúl performing on The Original Amateur Hour with Ted Mack.