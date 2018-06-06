5 Ways to Get Lit This June

PBS’ The Great American Read explores and celebrates the written word and the power of reading. While the series focuses on America’s 100 best-loved novels, literature encompasses a much broader spectrum, from poetry to nonfiction and experimental writing. Luckily for us, Los Angeles is rife with author events and readings that cover all genres.

Here are five awesome literary events happening in L.A. in June:

Days of Awe: Stories by A.M. Homes

Known for her dark, subversive humor and explorations of life in suburbia, author A.M. Homes ( The Safety of Objects , May We Be Forgiven ) visits Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on June 11 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss her latest collection, Stories: Days of Awe . Those wishing to get books signed by Homes are asked to buy at least one copy of her new book from Vroman’s .

Known for her dark, subversive humor and explorations of life in suburbia, author A.M. Homes ( , ) visits Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena on June 11 at 7:00 p.m. to discuss her latest collection, . . Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces by Michael Chabon.

Just in time for Father’s Day, the Skirball Center welcomes Michael Chabon ( The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay , Manhood for Amateurs and Moonglow ) on June 13 at 8:00 p.m. Chabon discusses his latest collection of essays and musings on fatherhood with author David Ulin (former Los Angeles Times book editor). Pops: Fatherhood in Pieces was inspired by the experience of taking his 13-year-old son to Paris Men’s Fashion Week in 2016. Tickets: $20; includes admission and one copy of Chabon’s new book .

Just in time for Father’s Day, the Skirball Center welcomes Michael Chabon ( , and ) on June 13 at 8:00 p.m. Chabon discusses his latest collection of essays and musings on fatherhood with author David Ulin (former Los Angeles Times book editor). was inspired by the experience of taking his 13-year-old son to Paris Men’s Fashion Week in 2016. . The Heritage: Black Athletes, a Divided America, and the Politics of Patriotism by Howard Bryant.

On June 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Central Library, the ALOUD Series welcomes journalist Howard Bryant to discuss his latest book on the radical politics of black athletes during the past 60 years. Bryant will be in conversation with USC Professor Dr. Todd Boyd and Olympian Dr. John Carlos, whose raised, black-gloved fist at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics was as controversial as Colin Kaepernick taking a knee today. Free with RSVP .

On June 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Central Library, the ALOUD Series welcomes journalist Howard Bryant to discuss his latest book on the radical politics of black athletes during the past 60 years. Bryant will be in conversation with USC Professor Dr. Todd Boyd and Olympian Dr. John Carlos, whose raised, black-gloved fist at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics was as controversial as Colin Kaepernick taking a knee today. . Red Hen Press: John Barr, Catherine Woodard, Lory Bedikian, Chloe Schwenke and Bruce Bauman.

The Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica welcomes Red Hen Press authors for a night of poetry, fiction and music on June 19 at 6:30 p.m. On the program are poets John Barr, Lory Bedikian, Chloe Schwenke and Catherine Woodard, novelist Bruce Bauman, and film and television composer Nathan Barr performing music. The event is free, but RSVP is required .



The Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica welcomes Red Hen Press authors for a night of poetry, fiction and music on June 19 at 6:30 p.m. On the program are poets John Barr, Lory Bedikian, Chloe Schwenke and Catherine Woodard, novelist Bruce Bauman, and film and television composer Nathan Barr performing music. . Room to Dream by David Lynch and Kristine McKenna.

Book Soup presents filmmaker David Lynch at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on June 21 at 7:00 p.m. Lynch’s book Room to Dream is part memoir and part biography, in which the auteur writes about his vision, work, life and struggles; and riffs off biographical sections written by collaborator Kristine McKenna based on more than 100 interviews with family, colleagues, actors and ex-wives. (Lynch has been married four times.) This event features a screening of Lynch’s original animated series Dumbland, followed by a conversation between Lynch and McKenna. Tickets: $36 (one book and one admission), $46 (one book and two admissions). A book signing follows, but Lynch will only sign up to two copies of Room to Dream. Christine N. Ziemba is a Los Angeles-based arts and culture writer who loves to tell people what to do (and where to go). Check out her events columns and other musings on PopRadarLA.com, and follow her on Twitter and Instagram.