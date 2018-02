PBS SoCal is excited to share this hour-long special, which celebrates Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood—a show that premiered 50 years ago and became an iconic and enduring landmark in the world of children’s television and beyond. Hear from members of the show’s cast and crew, as well as plenty of familiar faces who were transformed by Fred Rogers, and the neighborhood he invited them into.

Premieres Tuesday March 6, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal, KOCE.