Journey in time and space with Articulate! We’ll explore The Odyssey with Emily R. Wilson, the first woman to publish a translation of Homer’s epic poem in English, and American memoirist, Daniel Mendelsohn. We’ll hang out with Kaki King who (perhaps like many of us) was too scared to have actual relationships in high school … but she could be in your band. And, we’ll check in with cartoonist Thi Bui, who wrote a graphic memoir about her family’s journey from a war-torn Vietnam.