Barnaby is torn between work and family obligations when the maid of honor at a high-society wedding is murdered just days before his own daughter’s nuptials. The body count rises as the detectives sift through a tangled web of upper-crust affairs and servants’ gossip. Barnaby races to solve the case in time to walk Cully down the aisle. Last appearance of Simon Dixon and final guest appearance of Sgt. Gavin Troy.