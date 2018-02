When a state-of-the-art security system in the Chief Constable’s own house is effortlessly breached, the pressure is on for Barnaby to catch this highly skilled and agile housebreaker. But when a body is found at the scene of a break-in does it mean that the Creeper has raised his game? Or are there more sinister stresses in the complex family of a local baronet? Guest starring Jenny Agutter (Call The Midwife).