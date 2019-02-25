We believe arts are for everyone … how about you?

By Celine Doblon, PBS SoCal Intern

Articulate with Jim Cotter, is based on the belief that arts are “for everyone, that creative expression is a basic human need, and that culture tells us who we are.”

With each episode showcasing various artists’ work, Articulate focuses on the idea that artists can teach us about our own humanity and in turn help us become more empathetic to one another. To aid Articulate’s mission, PBS SoCal partners with some amazing local arts organizations that share these same values.

Geffen Playhouse

The Geffen Playhouse is an intimate, not-for-profit theater recognized for its classic and contemporary plays as well as its world premiere productions. The Geffen houses an audience of more than 130,000 annually and maintains extensive education and community engagement programs, like Lights Up, which aims to enrich lives and deepen community knowledge of theater. Lights Up “gives over 2,500 of the most underserved, disenfranchised populations of Los Angeles the opportunity to experience a whole season of live plays at the Geffen, participate in creative workshops taught by our Teaching Artists and engage in post-show discussions with [the] actors.”

PEN America

PEN America was founded on the mission “to unite writers and their allies to celebrate creative expression and defend the liberties that make it possible.” PEN America has several free expression programs that advocate for the protection of free expression rights around the world. In addition to these free expression programs are PEN America’s literacy programs such as the Prison Writing Program for incarcerated writers, and DREAMing Out Loud for young, undocumented aspiring writers among many other community initiatives.

18th Street Art Center

18th Street Art Center “strive[s] to provide artists the space and time to take risks, to foster the ideal environment for artists and the public to directly engage, and to create experiences and partnerships that foster positive social change.” 18th Street offers a three-tiered residency program to provoke community dialogue through art and build bridges among like-minded artists around the globe, and a Public Events and Exhibition program to engage the public in the art-making process.

Stream episodes of Articulate with Jim Cotter here.