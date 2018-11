Delight in the shimmering voices and enchanting music of this new concert filmed at the beautiful Johnstown Castle in Wexford, Ireland. Features stunning new music from the latest album, Ancient Land, along with a selection of timeless classics.

Catch Celtic Woman: Ancient Land December 1 at 7:30 p.m., December 3 at 7:00 p.m., December 7 at 9:30 p.m., and December 9 at 3:00 p.m.