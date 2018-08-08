On finding art and artists that shape the world

PBS SoCal recently aired the third season finale of Articulate with Jim Cotter, and we wanted to take a moment to recognize some of the area’s arts organizations that share Articulate’s (and PBS SoCal’s) mission of bringing arts to communities.

But first, a quick note about Articulate, for those who may not have yet seen it: the program is founded on the idea that “art is for everyone, that creative expression is a basic human need, and that culture tells us who we are.”

Each episode features the work of and interviews with artists who create pieces that help shape understanding of the world. You’ll notice that the organizations highlighted below work with—and cultivate—similar types of artists.

GEFFEN PLAYHOUSE

Don’t be fooled by the name. The Geffen Playhouse is more than a theater—though it is a pretty incredible theater! While the Geffen presents an impressive season every year, hosting more than 130,000 theater-goers, it’s also built extensive education and outreach programs over its 23 years in Los Angeles!

The Geffen’s Lights Up program “gives over 2,500 of the most underserved, disenfranchised populations of Los Angeles the opportunity to experience a whole season of live plays at the Geffen, participate in creative workshops … and engage in post-show discussions.” Other programs help high school students build literacy skills through instruction, workshops and trips to the theater.

PEN AMERICA

PEN America Los Angeles advocates “in defense of free expression worldwide.”

What does that mean? Well, public events that feature writers of all genres and backgrounds; annual literary awards that honor “truth and accuracy, independence, fairness, humanity, accountability;” writer in residence and guest speaker programs; and a fellowship for emerging writers—among other programs.

On top of all that, PEN America has what must be one of the coolest book clubs in Los Angeles—in addition to book discussions each month, the meet-ups include a guest host and guest author!

18th STREET ARTS CENTER

Now in its 30th year, 18th Street Arts is one of the top 20 artists residency programs in the country. An artist community with a radical bent, 18th Street Arts supports the work of artists from around the world and helps them “imagine, research, and develop significant, meaningful new artworks and share them with the public to foster radical imagination, empathy, and positive social change.”

Those interested in seeing the work of 18th Street Arts Center artists can do so at the organization’s gallery space, its moveable lab, and its semi-annual block party.

PBS SoCal will broadcast season four of Articulate soon. In the meantime, we’ll feature past episodes that highlight Southern California-based artists on our social accounts. Be on the lookout!