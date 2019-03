Join the global superstar with the instantly recognizable voice along with special guests Idina Menzel and Jennifer Nettles for this critically-acclaimed, sold-out concert taped at the famed New York landmark.

Josh Groban BRIDGES airs March 4 at 7:00 p.m. and March 8 at 9:30 p.m. PBS SoCal 1. Details about other broadcasts available on the schedule here.