Real Stories from Asian Americans Today

Being Asian American can mean a multitude of things, and it encompasses a myriad of little-known stories and unique experiences of people straddling two cultures. See the world through the eyes of others with these stories illustrated by Angel Trazo. Submit your story in the form below, and we will choose a few to add to this ever-growing online story. We’d love to hear from you.

Defining One’s Own Destiny

It must have been 1969. The world was in turmoil and even though I was still a kid in grade school, I knew it was all around me. I grew up in Altadena in a blessedly integrated community. I don’t call it that because it was a racial utopia. There was plenty of tension. We were a part of the Pasadena school district, which was in the middle of a battle over desegregation. The debate over integration and educational equality spilled out into our neighborhoods, classrooms and the playground. We were still children, but we had a consciousness of race, identity and rights beyond our years.

I read the “Autobiography of Malcolm X” that year, and my teacher declared in class that my mother was lying about her World War II incarceration in a prison camp for Japanese Americans. It was the year the My Lai photographs were first published. I knew the casualties of the war looked like me.

About that time, a UC Berkeley graduate student named Yuji Ichioka coined the term “Asian American.” He and fellow students were agitating against the war in Vietnam and for ethnic studies. They refused to be defined as “gooks” or Orientals, they insisted on determining their own identity.

Ichioka would become a seminal historian of Asian American Studies at UCLA, and a whole field was born. But I didn’t know about any of that at the time. I just knew the world was spinning in a different direction and I wanted to be in the middle of it. A half-century later, we tell the story of this monumental time in “Asian Americans,” just as the world is once again turning on its axis. Where are we headed? History might have some answers.

Renee Tajima-Peña, filmmaker, UCLA professor of Asian American Studies

Restoring My Timeline

The first time I felt connected to my identity as an Asian American was in an introductory Asian American Studies course at UCLA. It was life-changing for me to be introduced to my history for the first time. I learned about Yuri Kochiyama, Vincent Chin, Philip Vera Cruz, Angel Island and the International Hotel. I didn’t know Asian Americans were a part of the Civil Rights Movement. I didn’t know the role Asian Americans played in agriculture, community organizing and economic development. Leading up to this moment, the history I was learning belonged to someone else. When you can’t see yourself in history, you can’t connect to your timeline. Before Asian American Studies, I only learned about Asians during the California Gold Rush when I was in fourth grade. I knew more about the Industrial Revolution than I did about how Asians came to America. As a Vietnamese American teenager in my American History high school class, I was excited that our textbook covered the Vietnam War. I was imagining what types of assignments and conversations we would have as a class. I waited all year to get to that chapter, but we never made it past the Cold War. After my first day of Asian American Studies at UCLA, I immediately declared a double major.

Christine Tran, 38, food and education advocate

Not a United Colors of Benetton Ad

When I was 20, I was with my friend Seri outside a cafe on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, just hanging out, when a stranger walked by and said to us, “you’re a great concept.”

At the time, I had a bright red bob and Seri, who’s African American, had medium-length dreadlocks. This was not long after the 1992 Los Angeles Riots, probably just a year or so after. The event did not just bring worldwide attention to police brutality in America, especially against African American men, but also highlighted the tensions between the predominantly African American population in South Central and the Korean American business owners in the neighborhood.

The stranger who called us a great concept was a middle-aged African American man. Seri and I were both uncomfortable with his comment. We invited him to join us to get to know us a little better, so that we were more than that. The man considered the sight of us as just a concept because that was not his reality — an Asian American and African American together — but it was ours, it was and is called friendship. How could this be so foreign to another person in L.A.? Were we living in some alternate universe? More than two decades later, unfortunately, for some, this still may be.

But we didn’t respond to the man with anger and we didn’t ignore him. We invited him to sit with us. And for the next hour we exchanged views about why he said that, because how could we understand each other if there’s no dialogue? How could we change it if we had just walked away?

Teena Apeles, Gen Xer, collector of stories and serial question asker

Black, Brown, Beautiful

When I wrote silly stories as a kid, I was oddly very specific about how my protagonists looked. “Strawberry blonde” was a popular description. “Brunette,” sometimes. And it appears I had a weird obsession over hazel eyes. But I know I never described any of them with black hair and dark-colored eyes. In hindsight, I can’t say it doesn’t make sense — I didn’t like my fine, black hair very much at the time. My eye color? Black and boring. And while we’re on the subject, don’t get me started on how my eyes would practically vanish from my face whenever I smiled.

But I grew older, and noticed my black hair would turn golden brown against the sun. My “boring” black irises, chock-full of melanin, spared me from squinting like a madman in sunlight. And my habit of forcing my eyes wide open in pictures, making me look perpetually surprised, began to look more ridiculous than cool (happiness is always the best look, kids). When I stopped fighting back my Asian features, I learned to love them and embrace them as part of my identity. There’s power in revealing the simple fact that black hair and dark-colored eyes can also be beautiful.

Karen Ho, 22, Animal Crossing enthusiast

Asian Americans of Different Kinds

I was born and raised in San José, California, a large city in the Bay Area where Asian Americans outnumber Whites. However, when I went to a predominantly White college in middle-of-nowhere Upstate New York, there were so few Asian students that I kept getting mistaken as an “international student.” It was a total culture shock. I rolled with it, sidestepping microaggressions like “your English is so good!” with my friend from Hong Kong (whose first language is also English). And early on in the semester, I decided to sneak into an international student dinner with my new friend group composed of half international students and half domestic students. At the dinner, we all got name tags and had to write 1) our name and 2) “Where we were from.” I wrote “Angel” and “California,” but my domestic Asian American friends decided to write that they were from “Korea” and “China” even though they grew up in “L.A.” and “Connecticut.” That first semester of college marked the time when I deeply started contemplating what it meant to be Asian American.

Angel Trazo, 24, boba addict and visual artist

Language Barriers and Bridges

I’ve always felt self-conscious about my ability to speak my family’s Chinese dialect, Teochew. Even though I primarily speak Teochew with my parents (and sprinkle in English phrases to fill in the language gaps), I would rate my level as no better than a fifth-grader. So, when my family and I traveled to our ancestral home of Jieyang, China to visit our relatives in March 2018, I knew I would have to speak only Teochew.

I was nervous. I imagined my relatives chiding me for speaking the language so poorly, and that I was an ABC (American-born Chinese). Growing up in the heavily Asian-populated San Gabriel Valley, my parents’ friends would sometimes call me an “ABC;” they were being equally judgmental and playful, but it always made me feel embarrassed that I wasn’t Chinese enough.

I expected my relatives in China to call me this, but they never did. Instead, they patiently listened as I spoke slowly, and encouraged me to describe the vocabulary words I didn’t have. One aunt commented on how I was so good at speaking Teochew after I answered one of her questions, even though my cousin pointed out that I didn’t understand the question at all, which was true.

What surprised me the most was that my relatives mustered up the courage to use all the English they knew. They met me halfway with the language barrier, and didn’t see being Asian American as a bad thing. For the first time in my life, I wasn’t embarrassed I spoke Chinglish.

Jean Trinh, 37, writer

Pho for the soul

My Vietnamese American-ness really stood out to me when comedian Jenny Yang filmed me and my parents in my kitchen talking about pho and what makes for authentic pho, for her project “Bad Appetit” about Asian food being Americanized or whitewashed. It was so awesome to hear my parents’ memories of pho carts growing up in Vietnam and how they grew up eating it for breakfast, how it smelled and how it made them feel. This simple food really connects them to some of their earliest memories. Preserving pho done right, our language and our culture are very important in my family. What made this really is cool was when my mom said, “my grand-dogs eat pho and they love it.” It’s hilarious that our cultural identity has been transferred to our canine family members!

Thuc Doan Nguyen, Writer, Dog enthusiast and absurdist

Illustrations by Angel Trazo, a second-generation, Filipina American grad student and visual artist based in the Bay Area.