A Harpist’s Legacy: Ann Hobson Pilot and the Sounds of Change – preview

Explore the inspirational life and musical career of a gifted African American woman’s triumph over barriers of race and gender to become an artist, teacher, and one of the world’s great harpists.

The documentary follows Ann Hobson Pilot’s personal and professional journey as the first black woman principal player in a major symphony orchestra. From Pilot’s challenges of performing in the segregated south before and during the Civil Rights Movement, the documentary culminates in her performance of a harp concerto composed in her honor by John Williams.

A Harpist’s Legacy uses the singular career of Ann Hobson Pilot to explore how the world of classical music has become more diverse and more welcoming for musicians of color. Find broadcast times on our schedule page.