IndieLens’ 20th season starts tonight!

Tonight, at 10:00 p.m., one of our most-loved documentary programs returns. Independent Lens opens its 20th season with Wildland a film about a wildland firefighting crew whose members struggle with fear, loyalty, love and defeat.

The new season of Independent Lens promises more unforgettable stories and unique viewpoints.

And, if you’re as excited as we are, you’ll want to plan ahead. Here’s what’s coming up*:

Wildland —TONIGHT, 10/29, 10:00 p.m.

—TONIGHT, 10/29, 10:00 p.m. Dawnland – An untold story of indigenous child removal, where the stakes of family separation policy are no less than cultural survival.— Monday, 11/5, 10:00 p.m.

– An untold story of indigenous child removal, where the stakes of family separation policy are no less than cultural survival.— Monday, 11/5, 10:00 p.m. The Cleaners – Explore the shadow industry of “content moderators,” who are hired by Silicon Valley leaders to control what we see online.—Monday, 11/12, 10:00 p.m.

– Explore the shadow industry of “content moderators,” who are hired by Silicon Valley leaders to control what we see online.—Monday, 11/12, 10:00 p.m. The Judge – An intimate look at Shari’a Law through the eyes of Palestine’s first female judge.—Monday, 11/19, 10:30 p.m.

– An intimate look at Shari’a Law through the eyes of Palestine’s first female judge.—Monday, 11/19, 10:30 p.m. Man on Fire – A white preacher shocks his small Texas town by setting himself on fire to bring awareness to racism.—Monday, 12/17

– A white preacher shocks his small Texas town by setting himself on fire to bring awareness to racism.—Monday, 12/17 My Country No More – North Dakota’s oil boom leaves generations-old farming families torn between selling or staying.—Monday, 1/7

– North Dakota’s oil boom leaves generations-old farming families torn between selling or staying.—Monday, 1/7 Rodents of Unusual Size – Journey deep into the bayous where locals face invasive pests. Man vs. rodent: May the best mammal win.—Monday, 1/14

– Journey deep into the bayous where locals face invasive pests. Man vs. rodent: May the best mammal win.—Monday, 1/14 RUMBLE – Discover how Native American musicians transformed American blues, jazz and rock in this musical celebration.—Monday 1/21, 10:00 p.m.

– Discover how Native American musicians transformed American blues, jazz and rock in this musical celebration.—Monday 1/21, 10:00 p.m. The King – Climb into Elvis’s 1963 Rolls-Royce for a musical road trip and meditation on modern America.—Monday, 1/28

– Climb into Elvis’s 1963 Rolls-Royce for a musical road trip and meditation on modern America.—Monday, 1/28 Black Memorabilia – From the South to Brooklyn to China, meet the people who reproduce, consume and reclaim black memorabilia.—Monday, 2/4, 10:00 p.m.

– From the South to Brooklyn to China, meet the people who reproduce, consume and reclaim black memorabilia.—Monday, 2/4, 10:00 p.m. Hale County This Morning, This Evening – A richly detailed glimpse at life in America’s Black Belt, simultaneously celebrating its beauty and bearing witness to the consequences of the social construction of race.—Monday, 2/11

– A richly detailed glimpse at life in America’s Black Belt, simultaneously celebrating its beauty and bearing witness to the consequences of the social construction of race.—Monday, 2/11 People’s Republic of Desire – For young Chinese raised on social media, virtual relationships are replacing real-life connections.—Monday, 2/25, 10:00 p.m.

– For young Chinese raised on social media, virtual relationships are replacing real-life connections.—Monday, 2/25, 10:00 p.m. Tre Maison Dasan – An intimate portrait of three boys growing up with a parent in prison, struggling to identify themselves in a society that demonizes their parents.—Monday, 4/1, 10:00 p.m.

*Some films do not yet have a broadcast time. Times subject to change

Please also be on the lookout for information about local screenings of some of these films. Starting in the new year, we’ll bring back our PBS SoCal Live Indie Lens pop-up screening series. We’ll share more information soon!