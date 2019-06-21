A new season of POV is here!

It’s that time of year again! Television’s longest-running showcase for independent non-fiction films is back to present a new batch of intimate, timely, and unforgettable films!

Here’s what we have to look forward to in POV’s 32nd season:

Roll Red Roll

NOW STREAMING

At a pre-season party in small-town Steubenville, Ohio, the now-infamous sexual assault of a teenage girl by members of the beloved high school football team took place. Roll Red Roll is a true-crime thriller that goes behind the headlines to uncover the deep seated and social media-fueled “boys-will be-boys” culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America.

The Gospel of Eureka

Monday, June 24, 10:00 p.m.

WATCH PREVIEW

The spotlight is beaming on drag shows and passion plays in an Arkansas town. With verve, humor and unfailing compassion, The Gospel of Eureka builds unexpected bridges between religious faith and sexual orientation.

Call Her Ganda

Monday, July 1, 10:00 p.m.

WATCH PREVIEW

Three women pursue justice for Jennifer Laude, a Filipina transgender woman who was brutally murdered by a U.S. Marine. In galvanizing a political uprising, they take on hardened histories of U.S. imperialism.”

Bisbee ’17

Monday, July 15, 10:00 p.m.

WATCH PREVIEW

Community members in Bisbee, Arizona commemorate the story of the Bisbee Deportation, when 1,200 immigrant miners were taken from their homes by a deputized force, shipped to the desert on cattle cars and left to die.

On Her Shoulders

Monday, July 22, 9:00 p.m.

WATCH PREVIEW

Nadia Murad, a 23-year-old Yazidi, survived genocide and sexual slavery committed by ISIS. Thrust onto the international stage as the voice of her people, she must navigate bureaucracy, fame and people’s good intentions.

Inventing Tomorrow

Monday, July 29, 10:00 p.m.

WATCH PREVIEW

In preparation for the world’s largest convening of high school scientists, teenage innovators from around the globe create cutting-edge solutions to confront environmental threats while navigating the doubts and insecurities of adolescence.

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Monday, August 5, 10:00 p.m.

WATCH PREVIEW

The Distant Barking of Dogs follows the life of 10-year-old Ukrainian boy Oleg over a year, witnessing the gradual erosion of his innocence beneath the pressures of the on-going war in Eastern Ukraine. Having no other place to go, Oleg and his grandmother Alexandra stay and watch as others leave the village, showing just how crucial—and fragile—family is for survival.

Happy Winter

Monday, August 12, 10:00 p.m.

WATCH PREVIEW

Every summer on Palermo’s Mondello beach, over 1,000 cabins are built in preparation of the Ferragosto holiday. Centered around a family who goes into debt, three women holding onto the feeling of youth, and a politician seeking votes, Happy Winter portrays a vanity fair of beachgoers hiding behind the memory of a social status that the economic crisis of recent years has compromised.

Farmsteaders

Monday, September 2

WATCH PREVIEW

Clear-eyed and intimate, Farmsteaders follows Nick Nolan and his young family on a journey to resurrect his late grandfather’s dairy farm as agriculture moves toward large-scale farming. A study of place and persistence, Farmsteaders points an honest and tender lens at everyday life in rural America, offering an unexpected voice for a forsaken people: those who grow the food that sustains us.

Grit

Monday, September 9

WATCH PREVIEW

A multinational natural gas drilling company is believed to be responsible for the displacement of 60,000 people in an East Java village left submerged by a tsunami of mud. Fed up with the company’s delayed cleanup, Dian, a politically active teenager, galvanizes her neighbors to fight against the corporate powers accused of one of the largest environmental disasters in recent history.

The Silence of Others

Monday, September 30

WATCH PREVIEW

The Silence of Others reveals the struggle of victims and survivors of Spain’s 40-year dictatorship under General Franco as they organize the groundbreaking “Argentine Lawsuit” and fight a state-imposed amnesia of crimes against humanity.

América

Monday, October 7

WATCH PREVIEW

Life’s easy for Diego, who works in a surf shop and performs on the boardwalk for tourists. Yet when his grandmother América injures herself, and his father— América’s sole caretaker—is imprisoned for negligence, Diego returns to his hometown of Colima, Mexico, to care for her with his brothers Rodrigo and Bruno.

Blowin’ Up

Monday, October 21

WATCH PREVIEW

Working within a broken criminal justice system, a team of rebel heroines work to change the way women arrested for prostitution are prosecuted. With intimate camerawork that lingers on details and brings the Queens criminal courtroom to life, Blowin’ Up celebrates acts of steadfast defiance, even as it reveals the hurdles these women must face.