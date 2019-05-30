We want to hear your Dodgers Story!

PBS SoCal and KCET are currently producing a documentary about the history of the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Right now, we’re collecting stories from people who love the Dodgers.

We’d love to hear the stories, see the photos and watch the films and videos from the Dodgers moments that mean the most to you. Your story might even make it into the documentary!

You can share your story several ways!

Fill out the form below Email it to DodgersStory@pbssocal.org Share it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #MyDodgersStory

We look forward to hearing, and possibly sharing, your stories!