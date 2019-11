If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the great archival photographs used in our latest documentary, “Dodgers Stories: 6 Decades in L.A.” tell an incredible story. Browse through our photo gallery below to get a sample of the fantastic images unearthed from Los Angeles Public Library archives and submitted by our very own viewers.

Roz at the Coliseum Dodgers Stories: The Music Behind the Film RESCAN_00081491