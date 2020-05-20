Watch a Downton Abbey Marathon on PBS SoCal

Spend Memorial Day Weekend with the Crawley family and their loyal servants! Watch a Downton Abbey Marathon beginning Thursday, May 21 at 7:00 p.m., and continuing until Monday, May 25. All 44 episodes will air on PBS SoCal 1.

Downton Abbey is also available for streaming on PBS Passport, the members-only streaming service. But, only until June 30th! Passport is a member benefit that is available when people sign up as a $5 ongoing monthly sustainer or make a one-time pledge of $60.

See the full marathon schedule below, and visit the broadcast schedule for further information:

Thursday, 5/21, 7:00 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Friday, 5/22, 8:00 p.m. – Saturday, 5/23, 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, 5/23, 6:00 p.m. – Sunday, 5/24, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, 5/24, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Monday, 5/25, 7:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.