Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day Throughout the Month of April

PBS SoCal and KCET will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day with a month-long lineup of environmental programming in April. New series and specials for will feature content that spotlights the best of Earth’s natural world while other shows weigh potential solutions to combat climate change.

PBS SoCal special lineup includes two new titles from the acclaimed and award winning PBS programs “American Experience:The Man Who Tried to Feed the World” and “Independent Lens: Hottest August” as well two, all-new environmental-themed specials “Climate Change – The Facts” and “H20: The Molecule That Made Us Flow” both set to premiere on Earth Day. April also marks the debut of KCET’s acclaimed original environmental investigative series “Earth Focus.”

See the full line-up below.

Kamp Solutions: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sunday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. on KCET

In a world where problems consistently dominate the news headline, “Kamp Solutions” stands out with a complete focus on solutions. In each episode, the series promises viewers an uplifting, inspiring, and impactful conversation with the goal of becoming a weekly destination for bringing a refreshing solution-driven perspective to global problems. In the premiere episode of the series, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. welcomes Jurriaan Kamp to his home in LA, to discuss the idea that reversing global warming requires a restoration of democracy. Additional episodes in April include interviews with Rosamund Stone Zander, Amory Lovins and Johan Rockström. Watch a preview.

New Environmentalists 2019

Sunday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. on KCET

The New Environmentalists share a common goal — safeguarding the Earth’s natural resources from exploitation and pollution, while fighting for justice in their communities. Narrated by Robert Redford, the series illustrates how ordinary people are effecting extraordinary change.

Nature: Remarkable Rabbits

Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Join scientists in the field as they explore how surprising rabbits and hares can be as they face incredible challenges in the wild, from habitat loss to climate change.

Good Road: River of Change (Bangkok, Thailand)

Sunday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. on KCET

The innovative and inspiring documentary series premieres about two best friends who travel the world meeting philanthropists and change-makers, have dedicated their lives to addressing global humanitarian issues. From depressed inner-city neighborhoods, to border camps for refugees, to rural health clinics, hosts Earl Bridges and Craig Martin explore efforts to help Rohingya refugees, stop elephant poaching, end human trafficking, alleviate poverty and more.

Nature’s Greatest Dancers: The Dance For Love

Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. on KCET

In the premiere of the two-part documentary special exploring the ways animals move, host Steve Backshall takes a look at some of the extraordinary dance-like moves that animals perform to survive. From ballets to tangos, witness the animals perform carefully coordinated, fascinating moves.

Nature: Naledi – One Little Elephant

Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

The heartwarming journey from tragedy to triumph, baby elephant Naledi faces loss and rejection in the wilderness of Botswana. A team of guardians save her life, urge her to survive and help find her place in the herd. Watch a preview.

Nature’s Greatest Dancers: The Dance For Life

Sunday, April 19, 9 p.m. on KCET

The second episode of the two-part special takes a look at some of the extraordinary dance-like moves that animals perform to survive all aspects of life — whether to get around, find a meal or escape from predators.

Independent Lens: Hottest August

Monday, April 20 at 10 p.m. PBS SoCal

During one sweltering month in New York in 2017, the film seeks out New Yorkers across the five boroughs and records conversations about skyrocketing rents and rates of homelessness, mass shootings and marching white supremacists, economic crisis and political corruption.

American Experience: The Man Who Tried to Feed The World

Tuesday, April 21 at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

This film recounts the story of the man who would not only solve India’s famine problem but would go on to lead a “Green Revolution” of worldwide agriculture programs estimated to have saved one billion lives and win the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize for his work.

Nature: Spy in the Wild – Friendship

Wednesday, April 22 (Earth Day) at 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal

“Spy in the Wild” is a five-part series that employs more than 30 animatronic spy cameras disguised as animals to secretly record behavior in the wild. These “spycams” reveal animals as having emotions and behavior similar to humans: specifically, a capacity to love, grieve, deceive, and invent. Among the featured Spy Creatures in this episode are a Crocodile, Meerkat, and Cobra as viewers witness how the animals rely on each other to look out for predators. These robotic, uncanny look-alikes infiltrate the natural world to film surprising behavior among wildlife from around the globe. Watch a preview.

Climate Change: The Facts

Wednesday, April 22 (Earth Day) at 8 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Thursday, April 23 at 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal

After one of the hottest years on record, Sir David Attenborough looks at the science of climate change and potential solutions to this global threat.

H2O: The Molecule That Made Us Flow – Flow

Wednesday, April 22 (Earth Day) at 9 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Sunday, April 26 at 10 p.m. on KCET

This three-part series tells the human story through our relationship to water. The debut episode examines how water underpins every aspect of existence, but that the growth of civilization has also created a dangerous dependence on the precious resource. Watch a preview.

NOVA: Killer Floods

Wednesday, April 22 (Earth Day) at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal

All over the world, scientists are discovering traces of ancient floods on a scale that dwarfs even the most severe flood disasters of recent times. Geologists study these strange features and reconstruct catastrophic Ice Age floods more powerful than all the world’s top ten rivers combined. Watch a preview.

NOVA: Japan’s Killer Quake

Wednesday, April 22 (Earth Day) at 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal

In its worst crisis since World War II, Japan faces disaster on an epic scale: a death toll likely in the tens of thousands, massive destruction of homes and businesses, shortages of water and power as well as the threat of nuclear meltdown. With exclusive footage, NOVA captures the unfolding human drama and offers a clear-headed investigation of what triggered the earthquake, tsunami and subsequent nuclear crisis. Watch a preview.

Sinking Cities: New York

Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal

A four-part series on the threat of climate change that explores how engineers and scientists build defenses to save the world’s great cities. This four-hour, back-to-back marathon on PBS SoCal offers striking simulations of what would happen in four major cities — New York, Miami, London and Tokyo when the next super-storm hits. Watch a preview.

To the Ends of the Earth: East Africa – Episode One

Sunday, April 26 at 8 p.m. on KCET

This documentary takes audiences on a virtual tour of East Africa and showcases the many wondrous animals that live there. The visually stunning program features the photography of award-winning wildlife photographer Todd Gustafson and is narrated by renowned primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall.

Gorilla Family and Me: Episode One

Sunday, April 26 at 9 p.m. on KCET

Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan ventures deep into the Congo to find out more about the largest gorillas in the world living in the foothills of the Virunga volcanoes.

NOVA: Poisoned Water

Wednesday, April 29 at 10 p.m. on PBS SoCal

In this special report, NOVA investigates the water disaster in Flint and unravels a disturbing truth about the vulnerabilities of water systems across the country. Discover the delicate intricacies of water chemistry, the biology of lead poisoning and the engineering challenge of replacing this ravaged infrastructure. Watch a preview.