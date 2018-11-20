Start planning your holiday viewing!

Join us in celebrating the holidays with some of your beloved PBS characters. Grab a warm blanket, some hot chocolate, and a loved one because we’re airing some festive Holiday specials this season that are perfect for the whole family.

PBS KIDS

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas — 12/10, 12/11, 12/14, 12/21

Wild Kratts: A Creature Christmas — 12/10, 12/12, 12/14, 12/18

Wild Cats Mystery of the North Pole Penguins — 12/13

Odd Squad Reindeer Games — 12/13

Let’s Go Luna!: Luna’s Christmas Around the World — 12/10, 12/12, 12/14, 12/20

Cat In The Hat Knows Alot About Christmas — 12/10, 12/14, 12/17

Peg + Cat + Holidays — 12/10, 12/13, 12/14

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas — 12/10, 12/12, 12/14, 12/19

Super Why!: ’twas The Night Before Christmas — 12/14

Please note, times for each special vary throughout the week, and air on both PBS SoCal 1 and PBS SoCal KIDS. Please consult our schedule for most up-to-date info.

LA COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

L.A. County Holiday Celebration — 12/24 (3PM)

Live (and free!) at the Music Center, on PBS SoCal, or available to stream on our website

Re-airs on PBS SoCal 12/24 (9PM), 12/25 (12PM)

Join us for L.A.’s largest multicultural holiday celebration: the 59th annual LA County Holiday Celebration. The performance provides Angelenos of all ages an opportunity to experience and honor the dynamic, rich cultures of the county. The live performances feature LA county-based artists and community groups showcasing their talent and artistry on The Music Center’s iconic Dorothy Chandler Pavilion stage. Join us at The Music Center to watch the event in-person, watch it live at home or stream it on our website.