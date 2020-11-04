2020 California Props: Results at-a-Glance

For up to the minute Election coverage, visit PBS SoCal’s Vote 2020 website.

This article was updated at 11:34 a.m. and will be updated as results come in.

Prop 14: Stem Cell Research

NOT FINAL

Watch “Prop 14 in a Minute: Stem Cell Research” to understand what a yes or no vote on this proposition means. ​Click the CC button for Spanish subtitles.

Vote Yes

Supports authorizing the state to borrow $5.5 billion by issuing general obligation bonds to fund the stem cell research institute.

Vote No

Opposes authorizing the state to borrow $5.5 billion by issuing general obligation bonds to fund the stem cell research institute.

Prop 15: Commercial Property Tax

NOT FINAL

Watch “Prop 15 in a Minute: Commercial Property Tax” to understand what a yes or no vote on this proposition means. ​Click on the Settings button for Spanish subtitles.

Vote Yes

Supports a constitutional amendment to require non-agricultural commercial and industrial properties to be taxed based on their market value, rather than their purchase price.

Vote No

Continues to tax commercial and industrial properties based on a property’s purchase price, with annual increases equal to the rate of inflation or 2%, whichever is lower.

Prop 16: Affirmative Action

FAILED

Watch “Prop 16 in a Minute: Affirmative Action” to understand what a yes or no vote on this proposition means. ​Click the CC button for Spanish subtitles.

Vote Yes

Supports a constitutional amendment to repeal Proposition 209, which says the state cannot discriminate against or grant preferential treatment to persons on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, and public contracting.

Vote No

Leaves the 1996 Prop. 209 language in the constitution that says the state cannot discriminate against or grant preferential treatment to persons on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, and public contracting.

Prop 17: Parolee Voting Rights

PASSED

Watch “Prop 17 in a Minute: Parolee Voting Rights” to understand what a yes or no vote on this proposition means. Click the CC button for Spanish subtitles.

Vote Yes

Supports a constitutional amendment to allow people on parole for felony convictions to vote.

Vote No

Maintains the prohibition that keeps people on parole for felony convictions from voting.

Prop 18: Voting at Age 17

NOT FINAL

Watch “Prop 18 in a Minute: Voting at Age 17” to understand what a yes or no vote on this proposition means. ​Click the CC button for Spanish subtitles.

Vote Yes

Supports allowing 17-year-olds who will be 18 at the time of the next general election to vote in primary elections and special elections.

Vote No

Maintains the minimum age for voting at 18 years old.

Prop 19: Tax Assessment Transfers

NOT FINAL

Watch “Prop 19 in a Minute: Tax Assessment Transfers” to understand what a yes or no vote on this proposition means. ​Click the CC button for Spanish subtitles.

Vote Yes

Broadens the circumstances in which eligible homeowners can transfer their tax assessments. Requires that inherited homes not used as principal residences be reassessed at market value when transferred. Allocates most of the additional money raised from the ballot measure to wildfire response.

Vote No

Maintains current rules on tax assessment transfers, in which eligible homeowners (over 55, disabled, or victims of natural disasters or hazardous waste contamination) can transfer their tax assessments to a different home of the same or lesser market value.

Prop 20: Tougher Criminal Sentencing

FAILED

Watch “Prop 20 in a Minute: Tougher Criminal Sentencing” to understand what a yes or no vote on this proposition means. ​Click the CC button for Spanish subtitles.

Vote Yes

Adds to the list of violent crimes for which early parole is restricted, allows certain types of theft and fraud crimes to be charged as either misdemeanors or felonies, requires DNA collection for certain misdemeanors.

Vote No

Maintains current legal provisions regarding sentencing, parole restrictions and DNA collection.

Prop 21: Rent Control Expansion

FAILED

Watch “Prop 21 in a Minute: Rent Control Expansion” to understand what a yes or no vote on this proposition means. ​Click the CC button for Spanish subtitles.

Vote Yes

Allows local governments to apply new rent controls, but only on housing that is more than 15 years old and not on single-family homes owned by landlords with no more than two properties.

Vote No

Maintains the current state law that prohibits rent control on housing first occupied after Feb. 1, 1995, and on single-family homes, condos and townhouses.

Prop 22: App-Based Contractors

PASSED

Watch “Prop 22 in a Minute: App-Based Contractors” to understand what a yes or no vote on this proposition means. ​Click the CC button for Spanish subtitles.

Vote Yes

Define app-based drivers as independent contractors with their own distinct labor and wage policies.

Vote No

Allow existing state laws such as last year’s Assembly Bill 5 to determine whether app-based drivers are employees or independent contractors.

Prop 23: Dialysis Clinics

FAILED

Watch “Prop 23 in a Minute: Dialysis Clinics” to understand what a yes or no vote on this proposition means. ​Click the CC button for Spanish subtitles.

Vote Yes

Require dialysis clinics to have at least one physician on site at all times, report patient infection data and obtain consent from the state health department before closing a clinic.

Vote No

Oppose new regulations that would require a physician to always be on site, the reporting of patient infection data and consent from the state health department before closing a clinic.

Prop 24: Consumer Privacy

PASSED

Watch “Prop 24 in a Minute: Consumer Privacy” to understand what a yes or no vote on this proposition means. ​Click the CC button for Spanish subtitles.

Vote Yes

Create a California Privacy Protection Agency to enforce an expanded version of the state’s consumer data privacy law, allowing consumers to direct businesses to not share their personal information.

Vote No

Oppose additional provisions and enforcement mechanisms for the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018, which allows consumers to direct businesses to not sell their personal information.

Prop 25: Bail Reform

NOT FINAL

Watch “Prop 25 in a Minute: Bail Reform” to understand what a yes or no vote on this proposition means. ​Click the CC button for Spanish subtitles.

Vote Yes

Eliminate cash bail and let judges decide whether suspects should be held in jail or freed pending trial.

Vote No

Repeal Senate Bill 10 of 2018, which would have eliminated cash bail for detained suspects awaiting trial.