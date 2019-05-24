Giveaway: Limited Edition 2018 Día de los Muertos Print

Día de los Muertos prints have been a staple in Self Help Graphics & Art’s celebration of the sacred tradition for decades. This year, veteran screenprinter Dewey Tafoya, a fixture at Self Help Graphics & Art, conceived a poster that speaks to the resilience of a people. By combining the imagery of the Nike Cortez with Aztec details in “Los tenis de Cuauhtémoc,” Tafoya is invoking histories that go back thousands of years to the time of Hernán Cortés and the fall of the Aztec empire and juxtaposing it with the current realities of East Los Angeles.

Inspired by rich Oaxacan traditions, Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) was brought to East Los Angeles in the 1970s as a way to enrich and reclaim Chicano identity. Learn more about this sacred tradition on “Artbound.” Watch now.