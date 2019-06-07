Celebrate LGBTQ Month on PBS SoCal and KCET

Parades and festivals aren’t for everyone! If you’re the type of person who prefers to do their honoring, commemorating and celebrating in a more solitary fashion, PBS SoCal and KCET have some wonderful LGBTQ programming you can tune in for or stream all month long!

American Masters: Terrence McNally: Every Act of Life

Friday, June 14, 9:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Explore four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally’s six groundbreaking decades in theater. Delve into McNally’s pursuit of love and inspiration, LGBTQ activism, triumph over addiction and the power of the arts to transform society. Watch preview.

To A More Perfect Union

Tuesday, June 18, 9:00 p.m. on KCET

A documentary about love, marriage and a fight for equality, this film chronicles unlikely heroes—octogenarian Edie Windsor and her attorney, Roberta Kaplan—on their quest for justice. After she was forced to pay a huge estate tax bill upon the death of her same-sex spouse, Edie sued the United States government – and won. Watch preview.

The Lavender Scare

Tuesday, June 18, 9:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Learn the untold story of how tens of thousands of homosexual federal workers were either fired or denied employment in the 1950s, stirring outrage in the gay community and starting an LGBTQ rights movement with an unlikely hero at the forefront. Watch preview.

Considering Matthew Shepard

Tuesday, June 18, 10:00 p.m. on KCET​

In October of 1998, Matthew Shepard was beaten, tortured, and left to die. Twenty years later his legacy is remembered in a unique production that uses music, poetry, and interviews and to explore a pivotal time in our history. Watch preview.

POV: The Gospel of Eureka

Monday, June 24, 10:00 p.m. on PBS SoCal

The spotlight is beaming on drag shows and passion plays in an Arkansas town. With verve, humor and unfailing compassion, this documentary builds unexpected bridges between religious faith and sexual orientation. Watch preview.

The Year We Thought About Love

Tuesday, June 25, 9:00 p.m. on KCET

A Boston-based theater company transforms daily LGBTQ struggles into performance for social change. With wit, candor, and attitude, the cast of characters captivates audiences surprised to hear such stories in school settings. Watch preview.

Moscone: A Legacy of Change

Tuesday, June 25, 10:00 p.m. on KCET

This documentary chronicles the life of George Moscone, California legislator and mayor of San Francisco, whose life was cut tragically short by an assassin’s bullet 40 years ago. Watch preview.