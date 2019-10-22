Meet KCET Local Hero Nominee: Jim Hannon

Title: Founder and President

“Jim Hannon is a good samaritan who devotes his time to the community without expecting anything in return. His efforts to help the community and children are amazing. He does everything he can to make sure everyone has a good, safe environment to do activities – biking, walking, hiking – that they enjoy and bring a happier, healthier life for all.” – Carol Kwan, Nominator

Jim Hannon is committed to serving his community by becoming a voice of the senior and physically active population living in the South Bay.

Hannon founded Beach Cities Cycling Club (BCCC) in 2006, a non-profit corporation that promotes bicycling, fitness and community involvement in the Redondo/South Bay Area comprised of male and female members of all ages and skill levels.

In addition to having fun and building friendships through cycling, club members promote safe cycling through a variety of local events and bicycle education programs including BCCC’s Youth Pedestrian, Scooter and Bicycle Program, dedicated to keeping children safer, which continues to grow every year.

Jim Hannon and BCCC presented with an Award of Appreciation from The Redondo Beach Unified School Distric Board of Education for their dedication, leadership, and commitment to the students and community of Redondo Beach.

After graduating from Cal State Long Beach, Hannon had a 45-year career in aerospace industry before retiring this year. But he has not retired from promoting cycling through such philanthropic efforts such as Best Buddies Kick-Off rides as well as through local politics.

Board member of the South Bay Bicycle Coalition focused on bike advocacy through policy change, community education and promoting bike culture through bike-oriented events. Current focus is implementing a seven-city bicycle master plan providing connectivity and improved infrastructure across the South Bay.

Additional positions: Exec. Committee Director, Best Buddies Int’l Inc.; Public Works Commissioner, City of Redondo Beach; Member of the Blue Zones Project Livability Committee League Cycling Instructor, League of American Bicyclists; School Cycling Instructor, Youth Education Sports; and Level 2 Coach, USA Cycling.

