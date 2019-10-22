Meet Local Hero Nominee: Ricardo Rosales

Title: Director

Organization/Business: HomeLight Family Mission (a member of the Midnight Mission)

Website: https://www.midnightmission.org/program-services/homelight/

“Ricardo sits with me on the Board of Directors for the Inglewood/Airport Area Chamber of Commerce where I was able to learn about his local organization (HomeLight). I was so impressed with his dedication to serving families in crisis, with helping them rebuild and restore their lives, with helping them break the cycle of abuse and poverty in order to become better productive citizens” – Robert Gaskill, Nominator

Highlights:

Ricardo Rosales is a member of the executive team of Midnight Mission, responsible for overall operation of Homelight Family Living which provides a path for families in crisis to reunify, rebuild and restore their lives.

As Director, spearheaded and chaired the Transitional Housing Action Team (THAT) which brought together over 17 homeless service agencies focused on improving their programs and services.

Led the branding of the Homelight program; develops and organizes events to market the brand. Forged celebrity partnerships, developed new social media strategies to raise awareness and visibility, cultivated new sponsors and supporters.

Member of City of Champions Revitalization Initiative which helped secure constituent vote to help bring the new football stadium to Inglewood.

Member of Inglewood Airport Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Member of Inglewood Forward Coalition which is focused on creating jobs and improving quality of life for Inglewood.

Former Program Manager for Safe Haven, a project of OPCC in Santa Monica; instrumental in opening Santa Monica’s “housing first” program to serve chronically homeless individuals living with co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

More on Ricardo Rosales and Homelight Family Living:

Interview with Homelight graduate