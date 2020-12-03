Meet Local Hero Nominee: Pastor Kathy Huck

Nominee Name: Pastor Kathy Huck

Title: Founder/Executive Director

Organization/Business: About My Father’s Business, Homeless Outreach Ministry

Website: About My Father’s Business

Nominator: Steven Muro

“Every week Pastor Kathy and her team visit homeless encampments and provide residents with meals, water, tents, sleeping bags, seasonal clothing, personal hygiene products and more — including masks to help protect against the infection of COVID-19. They help them to register to vote so they can participate and have a voice in our national dialogue … Pastor Kathy also ministers to those she serves, bringing hope and help to the underserved residents of our community.”

— Steven Muro, Nominator

About Pastor Kathy Huck

Pastor Kathy Huck founded About My Father’s Business (AMFB), a homeless outreach ministry in the West San Fernando Valley, in October 2018 after 20 years of serving with various outreach teams and rescue missions aas well as ministering to the poor and underserved on downtown L.A.’s Skid Row, the San Fernando Valley and other areas of Los Angeles County. Huck called upon a few like-minded advocates, affectionately known as the Hope Dealers, to help create the new organization whose mission statement reads “We advocate for the Unhoused to have a seat at the table and a voice in the conversations on Homelessness!” Pastor Huck and her team provide immediate as well as long-term support and assistance for the unhoused. Every week she and her team visit homeless encampments and provide residents with meals, water, tents, sleeping bags, seasonal clothing, personal hygiene products and more. When the pandemic hit they also began providing and distributing masks to help protect against the infection of COVID-19. When election season hit, AMFB also initiated a citywide campaign to register the unhoused to vote so they could participate and have a voice in the national dialogue. Along with providing friendship and guidance to those living on the street, Pastor Huck also ministers to those she serves, bringing hope and help to the underserved residents of our community. AMFB has grown exponentially during 2020 and now provides outreach services throughout the West San Fernando Valley at over 30 encampments in Council District 3 and Council District 12 in the belief that homelessness effects everyone and “We’re Stronger Working Together.”

More on Pastor Kathy Huck