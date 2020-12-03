Meet Local Hero Nominee: Patricia “Pat” McLaughlin

Nominee Name: Patricia (Pat) McLaughlin

Title: Schoolteacher, Innovator, Student Teacher Supervisor at Vanguard University

Organization/Business: Newport-Mesa School District

Nominator: Carrie Slayback

“Pat is an educator, mentor, program innovator, volunteer, student and Mom. She taught first, third, fifth and sixth grades for a total of about 30 years, originating numerous programs at each level. She is now a Vanguard University student teacher supervisor, mentoring student teachers. All classroom teachers are heroes. I nominate Pat as one very active example whose many programs empowered hundreds of students.”

— Carrie Slayback, Nominator

About Patricia “Pat” McLaughlin

During her 30 years of teaching elementary school, Patricia “Pat” McLaughlin was praised by parents as “a teacher who made a difference.” Innovating programs at every grade level, including environmental awareness and Native American heritage, the program she considers her legacy is the character education program called “Pyramid of Success.” She adapted this education program from legendary UCLA Basketball Coach John Wooden’s children’s book “Inch and Miles.” Named after the coach’s methods, the program is based on 15 character traits that when combined, form a pyramid that represents a child’s ability to achieve their personal best. Embraced by the entire Mariners Elementary School, the program proved so successful that it was adopted by eight other schools in the Newport Mesa Unified School District and prompted two visits by Coach Wooden himself. Now retired, McLaughlin has not stopped her teaching in the community. She volunteers weekly at both Costa Mesa’s Pomona School and at the Mariners School reading favorite children’s books to classes and helping with various classroom activities. Additionally, she works with the literacy program at the Newport Beach Public Library, tutors an adult second language learner and is a student teacher supervisor at Vanguard University in Orange County.

More on Patricia “Pat” McLaughlin