Five videos to stream to commemorate World Water Day

It’s World Water Day, and PBS SoCal and KCET have plenty of programs to “stream” (sorry, couldn’t help ourselves) to mark the occasion. Choose your own water journey based on your interests:

Learn more about:

The Bell Water Project

When Wilma began working for the Cherokee Nation, one of her first jobs was to bring water to a small town. She successfully organized an entire community to complete the ambitious task themselves as a self-help project. She identified the money for the materials and then worked alongside them. Wilma felt the success of the project was symbolic of the revitalization of the entire Cherokee Nation.

Flint, Michigan’s Poisoned Water

NOVA investigates what happened in Flint, Michigan when local officials changed the city’s water source to save money, but overlooked a critical treatment process. As the water pipes corroded, lead leached into the system, exposing the community—including thousands of children—to dangerous levels of poison. NOVA uncovers the science behind this manmade disaster.

Adaptation to Global Water Shortages

Anticipating future water needs, two regions on opposite sides of the world turn to technology for answers. Western Morocco, near the Sahara Desert, is currently facing unprecedented drought and groundwater mismanagement. But an ancient method of gathering moisture from fog is being taught to 13 villages, allowing people to establish some local control over their most basic need. In Central Valley, California, the food basket of the world uses nearly 80 percent of the entire state’s water supply. Yet, there are still close to one-million people who don’t have access to clean drinking water.

How the Central Valley is using Technology to Address Contaminated Water

California’s Central Valley is home to 19 percent of food production in the world yet about 100,000 of its residents have lived without clean drinking water for decades. New technologies attempt to overcome political and cost challenges in filtering toxins out of tap water in this rural region. New technologies attempt to overcome political and cost challenges in filtering toxins out of tap water in this rural region.

Harvesting Fog to Address Drought At Edge of the Sahara

At the edge of Morocco’s Sahara region, a new way of harvesting water has the potential to deeply impact a culture. Nontraditional fog catching technology is empowering women and saving the fate of a mountain community.