Election 2018 – Coverage all day long, across platforms

Election Day will be riveting! But why make it stressful with commentators yelling at each other and trying to “read tea leaves” all day?
Southern California’s public media organizations have a day’s-worth of local and national coverage on our television channels and social media platforms that provide all the news, minus the noise.
On the line-up:
- On PBS SoCal 1, PBS NewsHour will start its live coverage, anchored by Judy Woodruff,at 5:00 p.m. It will also be available to stream live on our website, on the PBS app, and on some social networks.
- KCET will feature BBC World News’ two full hours of live election coverage from anchor Katty Kay starting at 6 p.m. PT. Along with coverage from Washington D.C., the BBC will also be gauging reaction from around the world.
- And on the national front, Link TV will host a live election night special from Democracy Now! with Amy Goodman. As polls close around the country, Goodman, and co-hosts Juan González and Nermeen Shaikh will be joined by The Intercept’s Jeremy Scahill for a roundtable discussion with guests across the country.
And on our social platforms:
- You’ll find student-created content on PBS SoCal’s Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. In collaboration with PBS NewsHour’s Student Reporting Lab, we’ll highlight the experience of first-time student voters.
- Meanwhile, KCET’s award-winning SoCal Connected will offer up reporting on KCET’s Instagram from various polling locations across Southern California throughout the day. Look for coverage on KCET’s Instagram page starting at 8:00 a.m.