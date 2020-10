The following are HIV resources from “Bonnie Boswell Reports” season 5, episodes 1 to 3.

HIV.gov

Charles R. Drew HIV Oasis Center

1807 East 120th Street, Los Angeles California 90059

424-338-2929

LAC+USC Medical Center

HIV Rand Schrader Clinic

323-409-8255

Los Angeles County Health Services HIV/AIDS Services list

VIP Clinic

323-409-5086

The Black Aids Institute

The Well Project

Professor Cynthia Davis Publications List (Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science)

Aids United

East L.A. Women’s Center