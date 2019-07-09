Molly of Denali – preview

Follow the adventures of Molly, a feisty and resourceful Alaska Native girl, as she helps her parents run the Denali Trading Post in their Alaskan village. Viewers are introduced to the rich history and modern-day experience of family life in the heart of the Alaskan tundra through the eyes of Molly, her parents, and her friends. Designed to help kids develop skills around informational text such as using a map and following an instruction manual, this is the first nationally distributed children’s series in the U.S. to feature an Alaska Native lead character.

Molly of Denali airs every day at 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. starting July 15. Check the schedule for additional times here.