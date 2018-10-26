PBS SoCal KIDS Celebrates Halloween!

BY Lauren | Oct. 26, 2018

Halloween is just about here, and surely your little ones are in the spirit of the holiday. This weekend, and early next week (through Halloween Day) PBS SoCal KIDS will feature some holiday-specific programming that they won’t want to miss!

 
 

**If your child really loved Creepy Creatures, here are a few opportunities for them to engage further with the program!