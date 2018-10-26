PBS SoCal KIDS Celebrates Halloween!

Halloween is just about here, and surely your little ones are in the spirit of the holiday. This weekend, and early next week (through Halloween Day) PBS SoCal KIDS will feature some holiday-specific programming that they won’t want to miss!
- Wild Kratts, Creepy Creatures**, Air dates/times
- Ready Jet Go!, That’s One Gigantic Pumpkin, Air dates/times
- Pinkalicious & Peterrific, Code Orange and Berry Scary, Air dates/times
- Arthur and the Haunted Tree House, Air dates/times
- Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest, Air dates/times
- The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Halloween!, Air dates/times
**If your child really loved Creepy Creatures, here are a few opportunities for them to engage further with the program!
- Create a Vampire Bat or Tarantula mask.
- Enjoy a spooky scavenger hunt.
- Learn more about the Creepy Creatures.
- Or, draw your own creepy creatures … costume.