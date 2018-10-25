PBS KIDS: Let’s Go Luna! – Preview

Let’s Go Luna! follows the adventures of three friends—Leo, a wombat from Australia; Carmen, a butterfly from Mexico; and Andy, a frog from the US— as they traverse the globe with their parents’ traveling performance troupe, Circo Fabuloso. At each stop, Luna the moon guides the trio as they experience local language, music, and daily life.

Young viewers will explore the world, while building global citizenship and social skills.

Let’s Go Luna! airs at 9:00 a.m. weekdays (beginning November 21) on PBS SoCal 1. It’s also available to stream here, and on the PBS KIDS app.