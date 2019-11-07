PBS KIDS: Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – Preview

Inspired by the best-selling kids book series, Ordinary People Change the World, by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and illustrator Christopher Eliopoulos, Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum follows the adventures of Xavier, Yadina and Brad as they tackle everyday problems by doing something extraordinary: traveling back in time to learn from real-life inspirational figures like Marie Curie, Harriet Tubman and Jackie Robinson when they were kids.

Daily at 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal 1 starting November 11, also streaming on the PBS KIDS app.