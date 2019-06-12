PBS: Summer of Space – preview

PBS SoCal brings viewers the universe with Summer Of Space, a multiplatform experience that includes six new science and history programs, all commemorating America’s journey into space. We’ll also explore the people behind the aerospace movement here in Southern California on Blue Sky Metropolis, a KCET Original. The adventure starts July 8 at 8:00 p.m. and continues throughout August.

Programming includes:

Antiques Roadshow: Out of this World

Monday, July 8, 8:00 p.m.

American Experience: Chasing the Moon

Monday-Wednesday, July 8-10, 9:00 p.m.

NOVA: Back to the Moon

Wednesday, July 10, 8:00 p.m.

8 Days: To the Moon and Back

Wednesday, July 17, 9:00 p.m.

When We Were Apollo

Thursday, July 18, 8:30 p.m.

Space Chase

Thursday, July 18, 10:00 p.m.

NOVA: The Planets

Wednesdays, July 24-August 14, 9:00 p.m.

Ancient Skies

Wednesdays, July 24-August 7, 8:00 p.m.

Blue Sky Metropolis

Thursday, August 1, 7:00 p.m-11:00 p.m.