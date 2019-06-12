PBS: Summer of Space – preview

PBS SoCal brings viewers the universe with Summer Of Space, a multiplatform experience that includes six new science and history programs, all commemorating America’s journey into space. We’ll also explore the people behind the aerospace movement here in Southern California on Blue Sky Metropolis, a KCET Original. The adventure starts July 8 at 8:00 p.m. and continues throughout August.
Programming includes:
Antiques Roadshow: Out of this World
Monday, July 8, 8:00 p.m.
American Experience: Chasing the Moon
Monday-Wednesday, July 8-10, 9:00 p.m.
NOVA: Back to the Moon
Wednesday, July 10, 8:00 p.m.
8 Days: To the Moon and Back
Wednesday, July 17, 9:00 p.m.
When We Were Apollo
Thursday, July 18, 8:30 p.m.
Space Chase
Thursday, July 18, 10:00 p.m.
NOVA: The Planets
Wednesdays, July 24-August 14, 9:00 p.m.
Ancient Skies
Wednesdays, July 24-August 7, 8:00 p.m.
Blue Sky Metropolis
Thursday, August 1, 7:00 p.m-11:00 p.m.