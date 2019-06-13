Upcoming Programs for “Summer of Space”

Jun. 13, 2019

Save the dates for these exciting programs — all about space:

PBS: Summer of Space

Antiques Roadshow: Out of this World
Monday, July 8, 8:00 p.m.
WATCH PREVIEW

PBS: Summer of Space - preview

American Experience: Chasing the Moon
Monday-Wednesday, July 8-10, 9:00 p.m.
WATCH PREVIEW

NOVA: Back to the Moon
Wednesday, July 10, 8:00 p.m.

8 Days: To the Moon and Back
Wednesday, July 17, 9:00 p.m.
WATCH PREVIEW

When We Were Apollo
Thursday, July 18, 8:30 p.m.

Space Chase
Thursday, July 18, 10:00 p.m.

NOVA: The Planets
Wednesdays, July 24-August 14, 9:00 p.m.

Ancient Skies
Wednesdays, July 24-August 7, 8:00 p.m.

NASA research pilot Bill Dana takes a moment to watch NASA's NB-52B cruise overhead after a research flight in the HL-10. | NASA
Blue Sky Metropolis
Thursday, August 1, 7:00 p.m-11:00 p.m.