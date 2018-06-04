6 Ways to Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride this Month

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride (LGBT Pride) Month is celebrated in June to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York. The uprising is considered by many to be one of the early turning points in the gay rights equality movement.

While the city of West Hollywood throws its huge festival and parade—with headlining performers Kehlani and Tove Lo on June 9-10—PBS SoCal found several other events to help celebrate Pride all month long.

The 2nd Annual Dragball Kickball Game. On June 9 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Poinsettia Rec Center, drag kings and queens compete in a kickball match for the DragBall Award while simultaneously raising funds for a good cause. The teams, who’ll also put on a drag performance for charity tips during half-time, are fundraising for Poinsettia Park enhancements, as well as safety and security improvements. The team that raises the most money wins the coveted award. LA Sparks Pride Night. Watch athleticism at its finest during the 2nd annual LA Sparks Pride Night & Post-Game All-Women’s Party on June 7. Head to the Staples Center for some serious girl power as the Sparks take on the Seattle Storm at 7:00 p.m. There’s a post-game party for those 21+ at the Staples Center City View Terrace Rooftop. Hang on to the game ticket stubs because they function as tickets to the party, too. The event serves as a fundraiser for Christopher Street West, the nonprofit that produces all the LA Pride Week Events. Game tickets: $30-$40. Dodgers LGBT Night. Go Blue! Dodgers and LA Pride team up for LGBT night and the official 2018 LA Pride kickoff party on June 8 when the Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves. While first pitch is at 7:10 p.m., the fun begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Right Field Plaza Pavillion Bar. Throwing out the first pitch is Dale Scott, the first openly gay umpire in MLB history. Olympian skier Gus Kenworthy also makes an appearance. After the game, head out onto the field for a fireworks show and music by DJ BowieJane. Tickets: $142 (includes a commemorative ¾-sleeve T-shirt). Pride Roller Rendezvous. On Sunday, June 17 from 9:00 p.m. to midnight, Orange County Pride Week kicks off with an event on wheels. Bring your own skates or rent them at Holiday Skate Center in Orange. Get ready to dance and roll (rollerdance!) to the beats with new and old friends, as well as the “The Divas On Wheels Drag Review.” Tickets: $10-$25. Orange County LGBT Pride 2018. The OC’s “Be You” Festival and the “Blaze Forward” Pride Parade happen on June 23 in downtown Santa Ana with more than 50 performances throughout the day on three stages. In addition to music and dancing, enjoy comedy performances, and check out art displays and vendors throughout the festival. The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m., and the festival and entertainment begin at noon. Admission: $10. Advanced drink tickets and VIP packages available as well. Lez Sing Battle! Part Deux. The Los Angeles LGBT Center throws another epic karaoke battle on June 14 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. Lez Sing Battle! invites competitors (who need to register beforehand) to sing before a panel of celebrity judges and compete for prizes. Not a singer? Join the audience for a $10 suggested donation. Proceeds from the night benefit the Center’s services for LBTQ women and girls.

Christine N. Ziemba is a Los Angeles-based arts and culture writer who loves to tell people what to do (and where to go). Check out her events columns and other musings on PopRadarLA.com, and follow her on Twitter and Instagram.