Former Foster Youth Share Their 2020 Experience in Pictures

To get a glimpse of what 2020 looked like for SoCal's former foster youths, we asked them to share their year in pictures. Find our favorites below.
Jan. 19, 2021

Learn more about To Foster Change here.

Last year was challenging in so many ways, but it held a lot of beauty and opportunities for growth for many of us, not least for former foster youths. To get a glimpse of what 2020 looked like for them, we asked them to share their year in pictures. Below is a virtual photo gallery of our favorite submissions.

Jaci Cortez

Cortez grew up in foster care from the age of 4 to 21. This photo collection, titled “Temporary Displaced,” is meant to explore what it feels like to either have no family or be barred entry to a home by one’s own family members.

A person looks down at a padlocked gate. | Jaci Cortez
A person stands in front of several bags on the ground outside a tall, iron gate. | Jaci Cortez
A person holding several in both hands stands outside a tall, iron gate. | Jaci Cortez

Dave Mendez

Although Mendez has only been in Southern California for one-and-a-half years, life will never be the same. For Mendez, the area has proven to be a land of opportunity to explore the idea of becoming a photographer and entrepreneur. The following photos show a few places in Southern California that Mendez has particularly enjoyed visiting and exploring.

A bench faces a body of water. | Dave Mendez
A person looks down from a hill's peak. | Dave Mendez
A view from underneath a tall pier. | Dave Mendez
A rock in the ocean is bathed in light. | Dave Mendez
A sign on a fence reads "Trespassing loitering forbidden by law." | Dave Mendez

Ta’Hari Jackson

Jackson is studying communications in Orange County and wants to specialize in public relations. In the following photo series Jackson emphasizes the importance of being able to adapt to constant change.

A young person walks by "Cloud Gate" by Sir Anish Kapoor in Chicago. | Ta'Hari Jackson
A young person poses in a yellow jacket in front of a yellow structure. | Ta'Hari Jackson
A young person poses in a light colored sweater. | Ta'Hari Jackson
A young person wearing a multicolored jacket and grey beanie stares ahead from a black bench. | | Ta'Hari Jackson
A young person poses in front of a crystal sculpture as it hangs from the ceiling. | Ta'Hari Jackson

 

Michelle

Michelle was raised in the foster care system, so having a family was never in the cards. Now, Michelle is able to create a family, something she never had, as a way to bring more love and joy to the world because “there can never be enough love.”

Two smiling children sit next to each other. | Michelle
Three smiling children cuddle together. | Michelle
A little girl holds a baby as another child and a man look on. | Michelle
A cell phone's lock screen shows to smiling children sitting next to each other. | Michelle

Sierra Budreau

An energetic photographer, Budreau’s photos are meant to convey beauty in all its forms. A favorite subject is the sun, especially when it sets and gives off golden light.

A view of the red sunset from a tall, green hill. | Sierra Budreau
The sun shines down from the clouds on a lush tree. | Sierra Budreau
Light from the sunset peeks from between darkened palm trees. | Sierra Budreau
Two highly decorated tents sit on the side of a walkway lined with palm trees during sunset. | Sierra Budreau
A person looks at the sun as it sets between two darkened palm trees. | Sierra Budreau

Edana Jones

A former foster youth, Jones is now 25 and the proud mother of three children. Her desire to beat the odds for her adored children drives her motivation to become an actress. These photographs represent that love for her family.

A young person in a red t-shirt takes a selfie. | Edana Jones
A black and white photo of three smiling children standing in a row. | Edana Jones
A young person takes a selfie with two smiling small children. | Edana Jones
A young person in a blue t-shirt takes a selfie. | Edana Jones

Tyraughn Barnett

Despite enduring difficult times in almost 30 foster homes over 14 years, Barnett is happy. The following photo series is meant to show Barnett’s hope and joyful spirit.

Two smiling young people pose next to each other in the street. | Tyraughn Barnett
Two young people stand together as they smile at the camera. | Tyraughn Barnett
A group of people in a darkened room smile at the camera. | Tyraughn Barnett
A young person looks to the left and smiles. | Tyraughn Barnett
A young person poses on a seat with and older person as they both smile at the camera. | Tyraughn Barnett