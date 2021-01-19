Former Foster Youth Share Their 2020 Experience in Pictures

Learn more about To Foster Change here.

Last year was challenging in so many ways, but it held a lot of beauty and opportunities for growth for many of us, not least for former foster youths. To get a glimpse of what 2020 looked like for them, we asked them to share their year in pictures. Below is a virtual photo gallery of our favorite submissions.

Jaci Cortez

Cortez grew up in foster care from the age of 4 to 21. This photo collection, titled “Temporary Displaced,” is meant to explore what it feels like to either have no family or be barred entry to a home by one’s own family members.

Dave Mendez

Although Mendez has only been in Southern California for one-and-a-half years, life will never be the same. For Mendez, the area has proven to be a land of opportunity to explore the idea of becoming a photographer and entrepreneur. The following photos show a few places in Southern California that Mendez has particularly enjoyed visiting and exploring.

Ta’Hari Jackson

Jackson is studying communications in Orange County and wants to specialize in public relations. In the following photo series Jackson emphasizes the importance of being able to adapt to constant change.

Michelle

Michelle was raised in the foster care system, so having a family was never in the cards. Now, Michelle is able to create a family, something she never had, as a way to bring more love and joy to the world because “there can never be enough love.”

Sierra Budreau

An energetic photographer, Budreau’s photos are meant to convey beauty in all its forms. A favorite subject is the sun, especially when it sets and gives off golden light.

Edana Jones

A former foster youth, Jones is now 25 and the proud mother of three children. Her desire to beat the odds for her adored children drives her motivation to become an actress. These photographs represent that love for her family.

Tyraughn Barnett

Despite enduring difficult times in almost 30 foster homes over 14 years, Barnett is happy. The following photo series is meant to show Barnett’s hope and joyful spirit.