List of Programs Assisting Current and Former Foster Youth

Whether it was a parenting class that helped a new mom build confidence in her ability to raise a family or a month-long residency in college dorms that gave a high school student a glimpse into her bright academic future, the former foster youth featured in our recent To Foster Change animations received support from organizations and programs created specifically to meet their unique needs. Learn about some of those programs plus others that support foster youth with job placement, education, housing and parenting resources. (You’ll notice some of the resources are listed more than once because many organizations offer a variety of programs.)

Education

Bruin Guardian Scholar Academy: Bruin Guardian Scholar Academy supports foster youth in their educational pursuits through a multi-pronged approach. The program offers mentorship, online high school classes and a four-week residential summer session, as well as access to resources on UCLA’s campus.

iFoster: A nationwide organization, iFoster offers resources and support in education and employment opportunities for young people in the foster care system. Through iFoster, youth may also acquire necessities, like glasses and computers, that might otherwise be inaccessible.

Employment

The RightWay Foundation: Since 2011, The RightWay Foundation has been working with foster youth as they transition into adulthood. The organization offers resources for job training and placement, therapy, financial literacy, and parenting programs for Los Angeles County people between the ages of 18 and 26.

Extraordinary Families: Extraordinary Families works with families and youth through various programs and has been commended by the Human Rights Campaign multiple times for its work with LGBTQ families. For youth transitioning out of the foster care system, their Unlimited Possibilities for Youth (UP4Youth) program offers mentoring, job training and educational guidance.

Youth Moving On: Pasadena-based organization Youth Moving On focuses on people between the ages of 16 and 25 who have transitioned out of the foster care system. They offer life skills classes and work with youth on money management and career and educational goals. YMO also provides housing services.

Housing

OC United: OC United is a coalition of non-profits, church groups and others in Orange County that help those in need. For former foster youth, their THRIVE (Transitional Home Recognizing Independence, Value and Empowerment) program provides affordable housing, mentorships, career development and other opportunities for people between the ages of 18 and 24.

Parenting

Alliance for Children’s Rights: Alliance for Children’s Rights works with youth in the foster care system and transitioning out of it with legal support and housing. They also offer a program for expectant or parenting youth who are still in the foster care system.