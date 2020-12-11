Turning Art Into a Career: Pursuing Photography with Dominique

“I always say you have to take the first step to get to where you want to go,” says Dominique, a photographer and LGBTQ advocate. “You definitely have to communicate what you want into existence.”

Dominique, 28, grew up in the foster care system, under kinship care, and was raised by his aunt. He says that his experiences have impacted his photography. It was his aunt who gave teenage Dominique his first camera. A little while later, social media piqued his interest in learning photography. After a period of staying in an independent living house, Dominique had some money saved and invested it in a professional camera.

A self-taught photographer, Dominque has worked on a variety of professional projects, including red carpet, portrait and wedding photography. He has also shot for nonprofits, including organizations that work with foster youth. Dominque also has a passion for street photography.

“I like the adrenaline rush,” he says. “I really have to wait for my images to come to me.”

Over the past few years, Dominique has been able to turn photography into a business. His advice to young people interested in working behind the camera is, “Just don’t be afraid to be yourself.”

“Make mistakes on your journey because you’re not going to just pick up the camera and be the best photographer right away,” says Dominique.

Related