37 Winter Programs You Can Watch Right Now (No Membership Required)

Dec. 11, 2020

Happy Holidays from all of us at PBS SoCal and KCET! Looking for something to watch during the holidays? Well, look no further. Below is a curated list of the best winter programs, all available to watch for free without a membership! Just click the links and press play.

Or better yet, find them in the free PBS video app for your Roku, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, Fire TV, phone or tablet. Enjoy!

History

Surviving Columbus

Monstrum: The Crazed Hunt for the Himalayan Yeti

Appraisal: Rudolph and Santa Puppets, ca. 1964

The Wicked Feline Murder Floof, a Yule Cat Story

Cooking & Food

Christmas Charcuterie Board

Hot Chocolate Hacks

Spruce Tree Shortbread

Thriving in the Winter

Nature

NATURE Santa’s Wild Home

NATURE Spend An Hour in Snowy Yellowstone

Living with Snow Leopards–Tashi’s Story: A NATURE Short Film

You’d Never Guess What an Acorn Woodpecker Eats

Science

The Dinosaur On Your Thanksgiving Table

How Do Snowflakes Form?

Deep Look: Identical Snowflakes? Scientist Ruins Winter For Everyone

Should Santa Wear a Flame Retardant Suit?

The REAL Rudolph Has Bloody Antlers and Super Vision

What’s The Hottest Hot and Coldest Cold?

Absolute Cold

How to Make the Best Cheap Hot Cocoa Possible

The Strange (Unexpected) Reason Ice is Slippery

Burning Ice from the Ocean Floor

What’s In a 20,000 Year-Old Cube of Ice?

NOVA: Polar Extremes

Music and Performances

Christmas at Belmont 2019

60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration

Making Music with Glaciers and Snow

Film

A Christmas Wish

Scrooge (1935)

Crafts

Indie Alaska: I Am A Ski Builder

Indie Alaska: I Am An Ice Sculptor

Sports

Indie Alaska: I Am A Winter Cyclist

Indie Alaska: I Am A Ice Truck Racer

Indie Alaska: I Am A Stone Cold Curler

Indie Alaska: I Am An Ice Fisherman

Indie Alaska: We Are An Iditarod Checkpoint Oasis

Skiing Alaska’s Extreme Slopes with Videographer Luka Bees