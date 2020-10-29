Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with PBS SoCal and KCET

To celebrate Native American Heritage Month, KCET and PBS SoCal are airing special programming throughout the month of November to honor Native American culture, ancestry and traditions. These shows and programs will illuminate the rich histories, legacies and narratives of Native American people in a broad range of perspectives.

Among this captivating lineup is KCET’s Tending Nature, returning with a new season featuring the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, Wiyot, and collaboratives of tribes in the Mojave Desert and the San Francisco region.

Find the full programming line-up below.

Without a Whisper: Konnon:Kwe

Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. on KCET

Monday, Nov. 23 at 11:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Mohawk Clan mother Louise Herne and professor Sally Roesch Wagner join forces on a journey to shed light on the hidden history of Haudenosaunee Women’s influence on the women’s rights movement for freedom and equality, changing the historical narrative forever. Watch Preview.

Independent Lens: Conscience Point

Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 p.m. on KCET

A golf club built atop a sacred burial ground triggers one woman’s relentless fight to protect her tribe from the onslaughts of development. Watch Preview.

Tending Nature: Guarding Ancestral Grounds with the Wiyot

Sunday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. on KCET

Monday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

The Wiyot tribe from present-day Humboldt County has fought a long, hard battle for recognition and restored access to their land. When leading energy developer, Terra Gen, proposed a large wind project on a spiritual and gathering area, the Wiyot rallied the community to defeat it.

The Warrior Tradition

Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Explore the astonishing, heartbreaking, inspiring, and largely-untold narrative of Native Americans in the United States military. Experience the stories of Native American warriors from their own points of view – stories of service and pain, courage and fear. Watch Now.

Independent Lens: Dawnland

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 11 p.m. on KCET

See how a group of Native and non-Native leaders in Maine come together to acknowledge and address the abuses suffered by Native children at the hands of the child welfare system, illuminating the ongoing crisis of Indigenous child removal. Watch Preview.

Tending Nature: Preserving the Desert with NALC

Sunday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. on KCET

Monday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Meet a collaborative group of Native American desert tribes, concerned citizens and funders who’ve formed the Native American Land Conservancy with a goal to acquire, preserve and protect Native American sacred lands.

The People’s Protectors

Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal

Meet four Native American veterans who reflect on their experiences in the military during the divisive Vietnam War. They recall their memories of one of the most controversial wars in United States history.

La Loche

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. on KCET

Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 11 p.m. on PBS SoCal

A 2016 school shooting in the remote aboriginal community of La Loche, Saskatchewan took the lives of four students and injured seven others. Worried about eight Dene boys directly affected by the shooting, a caring teacher contacts “Survivorman” star Les Stroud and embarks on a wilderness adventure down a 100-mile river path.

Tending Nature: Reclaiming Agriculture with the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on KCET

Monday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal

The Yocha Dehe people have lived in California’s Capay Valley for more than 15,000 years. Local food production and knowledge of plant diversity has sustained them for millennia. The Yocha Dehe people use olives—a fruit of Spanish colonization—to combine ecological knowledge with modern science and rethink community-centered agri-business.

Tending Nature: Cultivating Native Foodways with the Cultural Conservancy

Sunday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. on KCET

The Cultural Conservancy, an inter-tribal organization headquartered on Ohlone land in present-day San Francisco, is revitalizing Indigenous knowledge of food sources by inviting people to engage with the land, honor heirloom seeds, grow clean food and medicines, and decolonize their foodways.