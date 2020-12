Join John Sebastian of The Lovin’ Spoonful in a special featuring the greatest singers and songwriters of the classic 50s & 60s folk era, with historic footage and new performances. Folk Rewind’s highlights include a Pete Seeger and Judy Collins duet on Seeger’s iconic adaptation of “Turn, Turn, Turn,” Harry Belafonte’s hit “Jamaica Farewell, Trini Lopez’s version of “If I Had a Hammer” and Bobby Darin’s heartfelt “Simple Song of Freedom.”