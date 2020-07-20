PBS SoCal and KCET Dominate L.A. Area Emmy Awards with 11 Wins

PBS SoCal and KCET received a combined total of 11 wins from the 2020 Los Angeles Area Emmy® Awards presented on Saturday, July 18 by the Television Academy and its Los Angeles Area Peer Group. The total count more than doubled any other local station (or duopoly). PBS SoCal and KCET were honored in categories that included L.A. local color, education/information, and entertainment.

Two of the categories — Arts Programming and Crime/Social Issues Programming — were filled solely with nominees from KCET and PBS SoCal. Going into the ceremony, the two L.A.-based PBS stations led all others in the region with 26 nominations received this year.

KCET garnered the most awards of any other L.A. broadcast station with eight wins including two for its new food justice series “Broken Bread” (a co-production with Tastemade, hosted by Roy Choi), as well as two for historical series “Lost LA” (produced in conjunction with the USC Libraries), as well as the win by Tom Tanquary and Diana Jenkins for their “Hand Drawn Life,” which KCET acquired for broadcast. PBS SoCal took home three Emmys for “Cyberwork and the American Dream,” “Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart” and “The 60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration.”

“This recognition from the Television Academy is a testament to the quality of our original content and we are honored that our efforts continue to be recognized each year,” said Andrew Russell, President and CEO of PBS SoCal and KCET. “These stories illuminate new perspectives and shine a light on the diversity of our region, both of which are at the core of our mission.”

“These productions could not have been possible without the hard work, perseverance and belief that what we are doing matters,” said Juan Devis, Chief Creative Officer of PBS SoCal and KCET. “I am honored to work with such talented partners and a creative production staff who continue to impress me with their incredible efforts in telling our stories.”

Portions of the 2020 Los Angeles Area Emmy® Awards were pre-taped without audience at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the virtual awards program was streamed on Emmys.com.

The 2020 Los Angeles Area Emmy® Award wins for KCET and PBS SoCal are listed below by category.

Watch all the nominees by clicking on each link below.

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

Broken Bread – “Transformation” (KCET)

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Roy Choi, Executive Producer, Host

Emily Mraz, Producer

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Elizabeth Collins, Producer

Natasha Phan, Producer

Aaron Warzynski, Editor

Jacqueline Reyno, Associate Producer

James Mann, Director, Director of Photography

JT Smith, Editor

EDUCATION / INFORMATION

“Cyberwork and the American Dream“ (PBS SoCal)

Michelle Merker, Executive Producer

James Shelley, Director, Producer

Elizabeth Cobbs, Producer, Writer

Jon Michaels, Executive Producer

Kevin King, Editor

Rich Underwood, Camera

CRIME / SOCIAL ISSUES

“Freedom Writers: Stories from the Heart“ (PBS SoCal)

Don Hahn, Director, Executive Producer

Lori Korngiebel, Producer

Stephen Yao, Editor

ARTS

Artbound – “Masters of Modern Design: The Art of the Japanese American Experience” (KCET)

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Jacqueline Reyno, Producer

Akira Boch, Director, Director of Photography, Producer

Tadashi Nakamura, Co-Producer

Amanda Marie Pinedo, Associate Producer

CULTURE / HISTORY

Lost LA – “Three Views of Manzanar” (KCET)

Matt Bass, Director, Director of Photography

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host

Hugh McHarg, Co-Executive Producer

Catherine Quinlan, Co-Executive Producer

Angela Boisvert, Producer

Bill Dotson, Co-Producer

Sasheen Artis, Coordinating Producer

Daniel Leonard, Editor

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Supervising Producer

ENTERTAINMENT

SoCal Connected – “Jazz City” (KCET)

Eric Fernandez, Producer

Michael Bloecher, Editor

Michael Ray, Associate Producer

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

“The 60th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration“ (PBS SoCal)

Kenneth Shapiro, Director, Executive Producer

Nick Schwartz-Hall, Executive Producer

Ming Ng, Executive Producer

Michelle Merker, Producer

Cody Kopp, Producer

Teresa Taylor, Co-Producer

Jason Kessler, Writer

Suzanna Guzmán, Co-Host

Marisa Ramirez, Co-Host

FEATURE SEGMENT

Blue Sky Metropolis – “Women Lead the Future of Aerospace” (KCET)

Peter Jones, Producer, Writer

Brian Tessier, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Michael Riley, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Bryan Darling, Editor

Tanayi Seabrook, Associate Producer

Peter Westwick, Producer

William Deverell, Producer

Dan Lewis, Producer

INFORMATION SEGMENT

Lost LA – “Discovering the Universe” (KCET)

Matt Bass, Director of Photography

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Matthew Crotty, Executive Producer

Nathan Masters, Executive Producer, Host

Hugh McHarg, Executive Producer

Catherine Quinlan, Executive Producer

Angela Boisvert, Producer

Bill Dotson, Producer

Sasheen Artis, Segment Producer

Kathy Kasaba, Segment Producer

Daniel Leonard, Editor

Edgar Sardarian, Editor

Kathryn Noonan, Associate Producer

SHORT PROMO – NEWS / TOPICAL

“Broken Bread“ (KCET)

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

James Mann, Director, Director of Photography

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

“Hand Drawn Life“ (KCET)

Tom Tanquary, Director

Diana Jenkins, Editor

KCBS/KCAL anchor Pat Harvey hosted this year’s ceremony for the Television Academy. Kobe Bryant was named the posthumous recipient of the 2020 Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award. Presenters for this year’s online show included “Broken Bread” Executive Producer/Host Roy Choi, as well as other notable names that included Fritz Coleman (KNBC), Christine Devine (KTTV), Dallas Raines (KABC), Gabriela Teissier (Univision) and Colleen Williams (KNBC).