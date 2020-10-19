PBS SoCal and KCET: You Happen Here

At PBS SoCal and KCET, viewers matter, and more perhaps importantly, they motivate our work. That’s why we find innovative ways to create impactful media, and strive daily to educate, inform and inspire. Here are just some of the ways we’re doing that.

ARTS

PBS SoCal and KCET understand the power of arts to unify and heal, and we’re committed to maintaining SoCal’s vibrancy and creativity.

We created Southland Sessions, an innovative way for artists to find their audience during the pandemic—so you can reconnect with SoCal creators and the local arts scene.

We dedicate two days a week to groundbreaking arts programming to provide you with a continuous way to enjoy arts experiences.

We produced In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, which celebrates iconic Bowl concerts and appearances, so you have the chance to delight in live performances, during a time when those opportunities are prohibited.

Performance happens here.

Inspiration happens here.

EDUCATION

PBS SoCal and KCET believe that all children should have opportunities to learn and grow to their full potential.

That’s why we provide early learning support, bilingual activities, STEM workshops, parents’ resources, and local events, so the 40% of SoCal children who don’t attend preschool have access to other methods of learning.

We created At-Home Learning, providing education for over 700,000 Southern California students, online and over-the-air during the pandemic, so all kids could have access to education.

We offer acclaimed award-winning educational programming, so your children and all Southern California early learners have opportunities to learn and grow to their fullest potential.

Growth happens here.

Knowledge happens here.

MISSION

PBS SoCal and KCET are committed to fostering a love of learning, culture and community, and being a powerful voice for those who live in the region.

We are dedicated to the social good, so you can feel good about watching and supporting our programming.

We leverage the power of public media so you can connect to your community, state and the rest of the world.

We deliver vital free services—including high quality programming, educational opportunities and chances to engage with the community—so you can explore the place where you live.

Deeper connections happen here.

Your life happens here.

NEWS

PBS SoCal and KCET are a trusted source of news, and believe news should be about the facts.

We created Reporter Roundup to bring you the latest stories from trusted partners in public media and in-depth reporting on COVID-19 and how the pandemic impacts our region.

We provide unbiased coverage of the 2020 election—including NewsHour’s nightly headlines, FRONTLINE’s in-depth look at the presidential race and Washington Week’s analysis—so you can stay informed without being told what and how to think.

We produced one-minute explainer videos that break down this year’s statewide ballot measures, so you can make an informed decision on the propositions that impact our lives.

Democracy happens here.

Trust happens here.